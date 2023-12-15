IDF recovers body of hostage Elia Toledano during Gaza operation

On day 70 of the war against Hamas, Israeli military reported identifying and returning to Israel body of a young man

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday reported recovering body of Elia Toledano, 28, during the ground operation in Gaza. His body is said to have been returned to Israel.

"After an identification procedure carried out by medical officials and military rabbis together with the Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police, yesterday [Tuesday] the IDF, Israel Police, and the Coordinator for the Captives and Missing in the Prime Minister’s Office, representatives informed the family of Elia Toledano, who was taken hostage by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7, that his body has been recovered and returned to Israel," read the statement.

In the statement, the IDF sent the family "its heartfelt condolences."

134 hostages are believed to remain in Hamas's captivity in the Gaza Strip for 70 days.