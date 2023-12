Sergeant Oz Shmuel Ardi fell in battle in southern Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday reported killing of Sergeant Oz Shmuel Ardi, 19, in combat in southern Gaza. His death brings the Israeli military death toll in the ground operation in the Strip to 117.

Ardi served in the 603rd Combat Engineering Battalion. He was from the Hatzor community near the city of Ashdod.