Israel at War

Washington voices need to shift from ground offensive to less intense fighting and targeted operations against Hamas

Reports indicate the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continues the ground operation in the Gaza Strip. However, officials of Israel's key ally - the United States - appear to be increasingly worried about the timeline of the offensive.

According to CNN sources, "the Biden administration has signaled to Israel it wants it to transition to a lower intensity phase of its war on Hamas within weeks – potentially by the end of the year."

At the same time, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who met with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, noted that he would be satisfied with nothing less than total victory against Hamas.

Additionally, a bill to create an Abraham Accords special envoy on Thursday passed in the U.S. House vote.