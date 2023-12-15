Israel to use Kerem Shalom crossing to help ease aid congestion into Gaza

The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza can only accommodate half that capacity under current Israeli security checks

Israel has approved a temporary change in the delivery route of humanitarian aid to Gaza in order to facilitate their agreements as stipulated in the original hostage agreement with Hamas, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

As part of the deal to release Israeli captives held by Hamas, Israel agreed to allow the transfer of 200 truckloads per day of food and other aid from Egypt into Gaza.

However, the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza can only accommodate half that capacity under current Israeli security checks.

This led to congestion issues as trucks were forced to turn around at Rafah after offloading 100 vehicles worth of supplies.

SAID KHATIB / AFP The main gate to Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on August 4, 2022.

To resolve the logjam while still honoring the agreement, Israel will now permit trucks to briefly unload goods at the Kerem Shalom crossing on the Gaza side.

Israel's cabinet emphasized that the relaxation of procedures is temporary and applies only to Egyptian humanitarian assistance bound for Gaza.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90 Trucks carrying fuel entering Kerem Shalom crossing on the Israeli Gaza border, southern Israel, on August 8, 2022.

The United States has additionally pledged financing to upgrade Rafah crossing capacities soon, allowing all aid to resume moving through there under Israeli oversight.