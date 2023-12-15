Israel steps up border training amid persistent northern war threat

IDF troops across multiple command levels have engaged in intensive war simulations despite concurrently supporting active combat operations

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has ramped up readiness training for both mandatory and reserve ground forces in response to potential conflict scenarios along the tense northern border with Lebanon.

As part of an exercise dubbed “Valuable Time,” IDF troops across multiple command levels have engaged in intensive war simulations despite concurrently supporting active combat operations. Activities aim to boost preparedness across a spectrum of potential threats.

Soldiers drill for day and night fighting in varied terrain, along with artillery barrages and weapons mastery needed for integrated maneuvers. Reservists in particular can maintain skills while operationally deployed.

Follow the latest updates on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza>>>

The push comes from IDF Northern Command, which has established dedicated training facilities. These encompass shooting ranges, a mobile fire unit, and technology aids that provide sophisticated virtual rehearsals.

IDF Spokesperson IDF troops prepare with intensive war simulations in northern Israel.

With Syria still unstable and Hezbollah forces battle-hardened from supporting Damascus, Israeli leadership looks to secure its defensive posture in the area.

The exercises reflect more incessant military demands despite recent advancement throughout the Gaza Strip in the southern arena.