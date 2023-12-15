Multiple rockets intercepted over Jerusalem after barrage from Gaza

At least six rockets were launched towards Jerusalem according to the Israeli military, with three intercepted

Multiple rockets were intercepted over Jerusalem on Friday as sirens blared across the city for the first time since October.

Journalists saw explosions and heard several blasts as Israel's Iron Dome air defense system engaged the incoming fire.

The rocket attack was claimed by Hamas's military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, which said it was in response to “Zionist massacres of civilians.” Paramedics rushed to the area, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

At least six rockets were launched towards Jerusalem according to the Israeli military, with three intercepted. The military said the other rockets landed away from populated zones.

The rare attack on Jerusalem comes despite intensifying international calls for restraint on both sides as the war between Israel and Gaza terrorists nears three months.