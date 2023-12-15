IDF mistakenly kills 3 Israeli hostages in friendly fire amid fierce fighting with Hamas in Gaza

The victims were identified as Yotam Haim, kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, Samer Talalka from Kibbutz Nir Am, and Kibbutz Kfar Aza resident Alon Lulu Shamriz

During battles in the Gaza Strip, Israeli troops mistakenly identified three Israeli hostages as Hamas terrorists and opened fire at them, killing them, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said on Friday.

"This is an area where our soldiers encountered many terrorists, including suicide bombers," he added.

In accordance with Israel's 27a law The third hostage was later identified as Kibbutz Kfar Aza resident Alon Lulu Shamriz.

According to Israeli media reports, the hostages had escaped Hamas captivity and were heading towards IDF soldiers when they were mistakenly identified and shot.

The IDF said the hostage group was misidentified as a threat amid the fierce, ongoing battles in Gaza's urban terrain. Their bodies were transported to Israel after the accidental shooting for forensic examination and hostage identification.

Military officials have notified all affected families. The IDF expressed deep regret, emphasizing the unfortunate deaths occurred in an active combat zone. Relevant operational lessons were immediately reviewed to prevent recurrence.

Israel's military and government vowed the national mission remains locating and safely returning all hostages held by Hamas and other Gaza militant factions.