Israel at War

Friendly fire incident kills 3 Israeli hostages held in Gaza, thousands protest in demand of release deal, Mossad chief reportedly in Qatar for talks
The U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) reported overnight of two attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea area, and a third thwarted attempt, this on the same day the global shipping giant Maersk suspended its activities in the area under attack by the Iranian-backed Houthis.
Rocket alert alarms sounded in southern Israeli communities, bordering Gaza, on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue operating inside the Strip. To catch up on the full events of the war from Friday, CLICK HERE.
Suspicious aerial object from Red Sea shot down by Egyptian defenses - Arab report
A suspicious aerial object from the direction of the Red Sea was shot down by the Egypt's air defense systems, according to Egyptian reports.
The reports added that the object crashed near the city of Dahab in the Sinai Peninsula.
IDF confirms hostile UAVs launched from Lebanon, 1 intercepted and 2nd fell, responding now with artillery fire
"Following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel due to an infiltration of a hostile aircraft, the IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted a hostile aircraft that crossed from Lebanon into Israel," the Israeli military said in a statement.
"An additional hostile aircraft that crossed from Lebanon was identified and fell in Margaliot, a moshav in northern Israel," the statement added.
"In response, IDF artillery is striking in Lebanon," it concluded.
Alert siren sounds again in northern Israel warning of possible hostile aircraft incursion
Alert siren sounds in northern Israel warning of hostile aircraft incursion
Hezbollah claims responsibility for earlier attacks on northern Israel
The Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah claimed responsibility for attacks launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel earlier in the morning, as well as stating that one of its operatives were killed.
Terrorists fought from schools in Gaza's luxury neighborhood, eventually surrendering to the IDF
The IDF followed up on intelligence that Hamas operatives had taken hold inside two schools in Gaza's prestigious Rimal neighborhood, leading to the terrorists' eventual surrender after battle.
To read more about the IDF's operations in Gaza over the past day
IDF informs of tactical pause and humanitarian corridor in Gaza
The IDF spokesperson for Arabic media, Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee, posted the details of a tactical pause and locations of a humanitarian corridor in Gaza.
"The Salah al-Din Axis constitutes a battlefield, so it is dangerous to reach it!" the spokesperson first warned of the danger of movement in the active battlefield area near Khan Yunis.
"The IDF will allow humanitarian movement of civilians through the bypass axis located west of Khan Yunis. Transportation in both directions from the Rafah and Khan Yunis areas towards Deir al-Balah and the Central camps will be available through the following axes: Al-Rashid “Al-Bahr” Street - Al-Shuhadaa Street in Deir Al-Balah," he informed.
"There will also be a local and temporary tactical suspension of military activities for humanitarian purposes in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah from 10:00 am until 14:00 pm, for the purpose of [humanitarian] supply," Adraee concluded.
Rocket alert sirens sound in Sderot and Gaza border communities
Iran executes man accused of spying for Mossad, other intelligence agencies
"This person communicated with foreign services, including Mossad, collecting classified information, and with participation with associates, provided documents to foreign services, including the Mossad," the official IRNA news agency reported, saying the individual was executed on Saturday but did not name the accused.
Launches from Lebanon were attack on IDF posts, which responds with artillery - Arab report
Recent launches from Lebanon toward Israeli territory were attack on Israeli military posts, according to a report from the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar, adding that the IDF responds with artillery fire.
The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom also said the IDF was responding, but reported that the launches from Lebanon had not reached Israeli targets.
Israeli UN envoy: ISIS destroyed mosques, Hamas willing to 'blow up' Al-Aqsa
To read more, CLICK HERE.
Rocket sirens activated in Zarit, northern Israel
Houthis threaten to continue attacks despite U.S. bolstering in the area
"Yemen is ready with all possible responses to any hostile American, Israeli or Western move," member of the Houthi political bureau, Ali al-Kahoum, told Al-Mayeeden.
While speaking to the Lebanese news channel affiliated with Hezbollah, another Iran-backed proxy in the region, the Houthi official said there would be severe consequences for any attacks on Yemen, adding "We will continue to stand by the Palestinians and attack Israel - despite the threats from the United States and Western countries."
U.S. Secretary of State speaks with German counterpart on Houthi attacks
"Blinken emphasized the need for international efforts to stop the latest attacks by the Houthis on commercial ships in the Red Sea and to maintain maritime security," U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement, after the American Secretary of State spoke with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, during which Ukrane and Israel were central topics.
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
U.S. confirms at least 3 attacks in Red Sea area, both missiles and drones
U.S. Secretary of Defense speaks with UK counterpart to discuss Red Sea events
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin's spoke with his British counterpart, Grant Shapps, to discuss "ongoing threat to civilians and global shipping posed by illegal attacks by Houthis" in the Red Sea area.
"Both Secretaries highlighted the importance of the Red Sea as a vital artery for global commerce. They both noted that the scale and frequency of these attacks constitute a significant international problem that must be addressed," a Pentagon statement concluded.
Lloyd had also ordered the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier and other warships to remain in the Middle East and Mediterranean for several more weeks, to maintain bolstering and deterrence in the area.