Israel at War

IDF informs of tactical pause and humanitarian corridor in Gaza

The IDF spokesperson for Arabic media, Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee, posted the details of a tactical pause and locations of a humanitarian corridor in Gaza.

"The Salah al-Din Axis constitutes a battlefield, so it is dangerous to reach it!" the spokesperson first warned of the danger of movement in the active battlefield area near Khan Yunis.

"The IDF will allow humanitarian movement of civilians through the bypass axis located west of Khan Yunis. Transportation in both directions from the Rafah and Khan Yunis areas towards Deir al-Balah and the Central camps will be available through the following axes: Al-Rashid “Al-Bahr” Street - Al-Shuhadaa Street in Deir Al-Balah," he informed.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1735920229182480601 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"There will also be a local and temporary tactical suspension of military activities for humanitarian purposes in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah from 10:00 am until 14:00 pm, for the purpose of [humanitarian] supply," Adraee concluded.