IDF defeats terrorists operating inside schools of Gaza's prestigious Rimal area

The Israel Defense Force 401st Brigade and 13th Fleet led the raid on the "Al Ma'atzam in Allah" and "Al Farabi" schools, where Hamas operatives had taken hold

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) followed up on intelligence that Hamas operatives had taken hold inside two schools in Gaza's prestigious Rimal neighborhood, leading to the terrorists' eventual surrender after battle.

The IDF's 401st Brigade and 13th Fleet led the raid on the "Al Ma'atzam in Allah" and "Al Farabi" schools, defeating Hamas terrorists in battles that took place in the area.

After the IDF eliminated several terrorists in the battles, additional terrorists hiding inside the schools surrendered and were arrested, according to the statement.

The statement added that the 4th Brigade raided a row of operational apartments in the Khan Yunis area, where many weapons and underground infrastructure used by the terrorists were found.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1735939986942271503 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Reserve fighters of the 551st Brigade detected movement of terrorists on the roof of a building from which shots were fired in the Jabaliya area, and directed an air strike to clear the threat, the statement concluded.

Battles inside Gaza have been intense, with difficult operations and incidents of friendly fire, including the mistaken killing of three Israeli hostages that have been held by the terrorist organization Hamas since the October 7 attack and massacres.

The victims were identified as Yotam Haim who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, as well as Alon Lulu Shamriz from the same kibbutz, and Samer Talalka who was taken from Kibbutz Nir Am.