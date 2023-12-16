3 hostages mistakenly killed by IDF were shirtless, waved white flag, probe shows

Initial IDF probe shows rules of engagement were violated in the tragic incident that led to the death of 3 Israeli hostages

Initial investigation of the tragic killing by Israel Defense Forces troops of three Israeli hostages who escaped their Hamas captors on Friday revealed that the force acted in violation of the military's rules of engagement when they open fire.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1736004184162361642 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The military said on Friday that Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz and Samer El-Talalqa — all in their 20s — were shot during operations in Gaza City.

On Saturday an IDF official detailed the findings of an ongoing preliminary investigation into their deaths in a virtual briefing to journalists.

The three "emerged tens of metres from one of our forces' positions", he said. "They're all without shirts and they have a stick with a white cloth on it," he said.

A soldier sees them and "feels threatened and opens fire", the official said.

"He declares that they're terrorists. They (soldiers) open fire. Two are killed immediately, one is injured and runs back into the building."

The official said the soldiers heard "a cry for help... in Hebrew."

"Immediately, the battalion commander issues a ceasefire order. But again, there's another burst of fire towards the third figure and he also dies," the official said.

He added that it was possible the hostages "were abandoned or escaped."