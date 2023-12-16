Mossad chief to 'explore' reviving hostage negotiations with Qatari PM - report

Qatar's Prime Minister Al Thani will meet with the Israeli intelligence director, for the hostages in Gaza, though disagreements within Hamas reportedly remain

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will meet with Mossad director David Barnea on Saturday in Norway, in an effort to revive talks over the release of hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The report cited sources that described the talks in Oslo as “exploratory,” and the Mossad chief would likely also meet with Egyptian officials to advance negotiations for the return of hostages held by the terrorist organization Hamas after the October 7 attack.

Disagreements over the possible terms within Hamas itself remained a central obstacle, as quoted by the Wall Street Journal in its report. There are 127 hostages still held in Gaza by the terrorist organization. Their conditions are not known and the Red Cross has not visited the women, children and men held captive for over 70 days.

In the meantime, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant held discussions with IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, Mossad head David Barnea, Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, and military intelligence head Major General Oded Basyuk, as well as other senior officials, on efforts to return the abductees.

Ariel Harmoni / Ministry of Defense Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant (L) held discussions with IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi (R) and other senior officials.

This came immediately after Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers mistakenly shot and killed three hostages that escaped captivity in the Shujayya area of the Gaza Strip. According to an initial investigation, a soldier saw the three men exit a building and move toward the troops, and misidentified them as terrorists intending to carry out a suicide bombing attack.

The IDF said in its initial investigation that the first soldier broke the rules of engagement by opening fire, without a commander’s instructions, as did the second soldier that shot after a command to halt firing was given. The victims were identified as Yotam Haim and Alon Lulu Shamriz from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, and Samer Talalka who was taken from Kibbutz Nir Am.