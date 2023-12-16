Egyptian forces down Houthi drone targeting Eilat

Witnesses on the ground reported another flying object crashing into the mountains that separate the towns of Dahab and Nuweiba

In a recent development, the Egyptian air forces successfully intercepted and shot down a drone in the Sinai region bordering Israel, near the city of Dahab, according to reports from Egyptian media with close ties to intelligence, including Al-Qahera News.

The unidentified flying object was detected by the Egyptian Air Force, which promptly engaged and brought it down before it could breach Egyptian airspace.

The incident occurred in Egyptian territorial waters off the city of Dahab, with the drone ultimately crashing into the sea. Security forces are reportedly present at the site to investigate the incident.

Witnesses on the ground reported another flying object crashing into the mountains that separate the towns of Dahab and Nuweiba. The exact nature and origin of this second flying object remain unclear.

AP Photo/Thomas Hartwell Tourist boats docked in Marina Sharm on the Red Sea in Sharm el-Sheikh, South Sinai, Egypt.

The military spokesperson for the Houthi rebels, communicating through the platform X (formerly Twitter), claimed responsibility for the incident, stating that they had "carried out a military operation against targets" in the south of Israel using drones. The Houthi move was described as a response to "the oppression of the Palestinian people."

The Sinai Peninsula, which shares its northwest tip with the Gaza Strip and borders Israel to the east, has become a focal point amid the recent escalation of tensions between Israel and Hamas.

AL MASIRAH / AFP Yemen's Houthi spokesperson showing images of an Emirati ship seized by the rebel group, January 3, 2022

Egypt, historically playing a mediating role between Israelis and Palestinians, has found itself at the forefront of the conflict following the violent Hamas attack on October 7 and subsequent Israeli responses.

The Red Sea and surrounding areas have witnessed increased activity, with Yemeni rebels, supported by Iran, issuing warnings of targeting ships sailing in the Red Sea with connections to Israel.

MSC Mediterranean shipping Co., one of the largest container shipper companies, says will no longer use Suez Canal after one of its ships attacked by the Houthis.