U.S. raises concerns over attacks by Israel on Lebanese army positions

Biden administration urges restraint and diplomacy to prevent escalation in the region

In a recent development, the United States has conveyed its reprimand to Israel for a series of attacks targeting Lebanese army positions, according to information obtained by CNN.

The U.S. representative revealed that while these attacks may have been accidental, concerns have been raised about their impact, with suggestions that they were not specifically aimed at the Lebanese army but rather at Hezbollah installations.

The uncertainty surrounding the precise objectives of these attacks has led to questions about the level of restraint exercised by the Israeli military, raising the possibility that lower-ranking soldiers may not have acted with sufficient caution. These incidents, involving small arms, cannons, and airstrikes, reportedly caused damage to military infrastructure and may have resulted in the death of at least one soldier.

Ayal Margolin/Flash90 Smoke rises during an exchange of fire between the IDF and terrorists from the Hezbollah organization on the border between Israel and Lebanon

More than thirty such attacks have taken place, prompting U.S. authorities to express their displeasure to Israel. The Biden administration emphasizes the role of the Lebanese army in any diplomatic solution to prevent further escalation and promote de-escalation. The IDF responded to CNN's inquiry by stating that any damage inflicted on other forces "was not intentional."

The National Security Council representative underscored the United States' desire to prevent the conflict from spreading to Lebanon. The U.S. encourages Israel to take every precaution to avoid harm to civilians, agricultural infrastructure, and Lebanese forces. The partnership with the southern Lebanese army is considered crucial for regional stability.

POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House on October 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.

A senior U.S. official noted that although the Lebanese army is not as powerful as Iran-backed Hezbollah, it is viewed as a neutral force and a significant player in any potential future peace agreement. The Biden administration continues to monitor the situation closely, emphasizing the importance of restraint and diplomatic efforts to prevent further tensions in the region.