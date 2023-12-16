English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Israeli hostage Inbar Haiman, 27, murdered in Gaza captivity

i24NEWS
1 min read
In
Courtesy of the familiesIn

The 27-year-old art student was abducted from the Nova music festival, one of the biggest sites of the Hamas massacre on October 7

Israeli hostage Inbar Haiman was murdered in captivity by Palestinian jihadists, her family was told on Saturday. 

The 27-year-old art student was abducted from the Nova music festival, which was one of the biggest sites of the Hamas massacre on October 7. 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1736060804766543978

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

This article received 0 comments