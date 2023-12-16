Israeli hostage Inbar Haiman, 27, murdered in Gaza captivity
The 27-year-old art student was abducted from the Nova music festival, one of the biggest sites of the Hamas massacre on October 7
Israeli hostage Inbar Haiman was murdered in captivity by Palestinian jihadists, her family was told on Saturday.
The 27-year-old art student was abducted from the Nova music festival, which was one of the biggest sites of the Hamas massacre on October 7.
