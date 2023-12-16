IDF Chief of Staff on the death of three hostages in Gaza: "I am responsible for what happened"

Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz, and Samer El-Talalqa, who had survived seventy days of captivity, were shot by IDF forces on Friday during operations in Gaza City

IDF Chief of Staff Major General Herzi Halevi, released a statement taking responsibility for the tragic killing of three Israeli hostages who escaped their Hamas captors in Gaza.

The initial investigation revealed a violation of the military's rules of engagement during the incident.

Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz, and Samer El-Talalqa, who had survived seventy days of captivity, were shot by IDF forces on Friday during operations in Gaza City. The preliminary findings of the investigation were disclosed in a virtual briefing to journalists on Saturday.

Herzi Halevi expressed deep regret and sorrow over the incident, recognizing the pain it has inflicted on the families of the victims. In his statement, he emphasized the IDF's unwavering commitment to rescuing abductees alive and ensuring their safe return home.

Halevi explained, "I think that the three abductees did everything so that we would understand - they moved without shirts so that we would not be suspected of carrying a load on their bodies and held a white cloth so that we would understand"

"The shooting of the hostages was carried out contrary to the opening fire instructions," admitted Halevi. "It is forbidden to shoot at those who raise a white flag and ask to surrender. But this shooting was carried out during combat and under pressure."

Detailing the circumstances, the Chief of Staff highlighted the complexities faced by IDF soldiers in the field, where split-second decisions can determine life or death.

Halevi pledged to draw lessons from the incident and implement measures to prevent such occurrences in future conflicts. The IDF aims to maintain transparency with the public and the families involved, providing updates on the investigation.