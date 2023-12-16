IDF conducts operation in Hamas-controlled hospital, apprehends 90 terrorists

Among the captured militants were approximately 80 individuals directly involved in the October 7th massacre

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) successfully concluded a strategic operation in the vicinity of the Kamal Adwan hospital, previously exploited by Hamas as a central command and control center in Jabalya.

Over the past few days, IDF and ISA (Israel Security Agency) units carried out targeted actions, resulting in the apprehension of 90 terrorists and the discovery of a cache of various weapons.

Among the captured militants were approximately 80 individuals directly involved in the October 7th massacre, showcasing the IDF's commitment to dismantling key elements of terrorist infrastructure. The operation included the destruction of terror-related facilities in the area.

27a copyright law Israel Weapons and intel found in Gaza Hospital

The mission exposed the hospital's involvement in supporting terrorism, as IDF and ISA forces questioned hospital workers. Workers confessed to concealing weapons in incubators in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), a space intended for treating premature babies.

Subsequent searches by IDF troops unveiled hidden weaponry, classified documents, and tactical communications equipment.

Read more stories like this >>

• Projectile fired from Yemen hits German-owned ship - U.S. official>>

• U.S. shoots down drone launched from the Houthi-controlled area>>

• Houthis hit Norwegian-owned commercial vessel in Red Sea>>