IDF reservist killed in drone attack; two others injured in northern Israel

Azaria succumbed to injuries caused by the explosive UAV during the operation

A tragic incident near the northern town of Margaliot, a reservist of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) lost his life, and two others were wounded in a drone attack during operational activity.

The incident occurred on December 16, 2023, in the Margaliot area

The fallen soldier is identified as Sergeant Major Yehezkel Azaria, a 53-year-old armored fighter serving in the 129th Battalion of the 8th Brigade. Hailing from Petah Tikva, Azaria succumbed to injuries caused by the explosive UAV during the operation.

The IDF confirmed the details, noting that two other soldiers were injured in the attack. Among the wounded, one soldier is in serious condition. The injured soldiers are from the Alexandroni Brigade’s 6609th Reconnaissance Battalion.

Ayal Margolin/Flash90 An Israeli anti-missile system intercepts rockets fired from Lebanon, seen from the Israeli side of the border, November 7, 2023.

The IDF has already informed Azaria's family of the tragic loss. The military has initiated an investigation to assess the circumstances surrounding the drone attack.