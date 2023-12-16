Report: Israel uncovered Hamas funding source, failed to cut it off

A 2018 intel operation yielded no concrete action, NYT reports

Israeli intelligence agencies uncovered in 2018 secret documents providing details about a private equity fund that Hamas used to finance its operations; however, according to a New York Times report on Saturday, the findings were not acted upon.

The report is the latest in a long series on the glaring failures of Israel's much lionized security and intelligence services to anticipate the October 7 attack, the worst attrocity visited on the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

“Everyone is talking about failures of intelligence on Oct. 7, but no one is talking about the failure to stop the money,” Udi Levy, a former chief of Mossad’s economic warfare division was quoted by the NYT as saying. “It’s the money — the money — that allowed this.”

The ledgers, accessed the computer of a senior Hamas official, had a value of roughly half a billion dollars, Israeli and U.S. officials are cited in the report as saying. The center of the financing network was in Turkey and had "had such a sheen of legitimacy that major American and European banks managed shares on behalf of clients," the report said.

However the top officials in Jerusalem and Washington sidelined the information, focusing instead on the effort to tighten sanctions against Iran. Additionally, it is understood that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was encouraging the government of Qatar to deliver millions of dollars to the Gaza Strip rulers, operating on the theory this would buy stability and peace.