Tensions high on Lebanon border, in West Bank and Gaza | LIVE UPDATES
Over the weekend, the Israeli Sergeant Major (res.) Yehezkel Azaria was killed in a drone attack originating from Lebanese territory
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) casualties over the weekend were not limited to the southern battles in the Gaza Strip, but included the death of Sergeant Major (res.) Yehezkel Azaria on the northern front, who was killed by a drone attack originating from Lebanese territory.
IDF operated in the West Bank area of Tulkarm, using a drone strike - report
U.S. weighs striking Houthis to deter Red Sea attacks - report
Senior officials in the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden have been weighing options to strike the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, that have launched numerous attacks in the Red Sea, and options have already been provided to commanders, sources told Politico.
According to the report, the Dwight D Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group was moved from the Persian Gulf into the Gulf of Aden in order to support any potential U.S. response, contrary to what the Iranians claimed were their own aggression that moved the aircraft carrier fleet.
IDF announces death of 2 soldiers, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 121
Master sergeant (res.) Joseph Avner Doran, from Jerusalem, 26, was a fighter in the Operational Mobility Unit in the 13th Fleet, and fell in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.
Sergeant Major (res.) Shalev Zaltsman, from Ramat Yishai, 22, was a fighter in Battalion 6623, 'Spearhead' Formation 55), and fell in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip.
Al-Jazeera files case at International Criminal Court over death of cameraman in Gaza - report
The Qatari Al-Jazeera network ordered its legal team to refer a case to the International Criminal Court, in which its cameraman Samer Abu-Daqa was killed during Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, according to a CNN report.
WHO provided Shifa hospital with equipment, supplies amid minimal functioning