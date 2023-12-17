IDF announces death of 2 soldiers, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 121

Master sergeant (res.) Joseph Avner Doran was killed while operating in the northern Gaza Strip, and Sergeant Major (res.) Shalev Zaltsman in the south

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday morning the deaths of two soldiers, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 121.

The IDF also informed that a soldier from the Operational Mobility Unit was seriously wounded in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip. In addition, an officer and three reservists in the 6623 Battalion, Formation 55, were seriously wounded in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip. Both battles were where the fallen soldiers were killed.

Master sergeant (res.) Joseph Avner Doran, from Jerusalem, 26, was a fighter in the Operational Mobility Unit in the 13th Fleet, and fell in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Sergeant Major (res.) Shalev Zaltsman, from Ramat Yishai, 22, was a fighter in Battalion 6623, 'Spearhead' Formation 55), and fell in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Over the weekend, on the northern front, Sergeant Major (res.) Yehezkel Azaria was killed in a drone attack originating from Lebanese territory, and two other soldiers were wounded.