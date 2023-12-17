West Bank: 4 terrorists killed in IDF raid, 2,400 arrested since 10/7

Israeli military carried out a drone strike against a terrorist squad in the course of a counterterrorism raid

The Israeli military on Sunday said it carried out a drone strike against a Palestinian terrorist squad in the West Bank’s Nur Shams refugee camp during an overnight operation that saw four terrorists killed.

“Aircraft struck several terrorist squads who fired at at the troops and hurled explosives,” an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said.

Security forces operating in the camp arrested four suspected terrorists and seized firearms.

So far, since the beginning of the war, some 2,400 wanted terrorists have been arrested throughout the West Bank, about 1,200 of whom are affiliated with Hamas.

The IDF said that its engineering vehicles uncovered bombs planted on the sides of roads in the camp, intended to be detonated against Israeli troops.

IDF troops also found an explosive device inside a clinic in Nur Shams, where Palestinian terrorists were hiding.