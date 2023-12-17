IDF uncovers biggest Hamas tunnel found in Gaza yet, 400 meters from Erez Humanitarian Crossing

'Without destroying the Hamas tunnel infrastructure we cannot destroy Hamas'

The Israeli military on Sunday exposed the biggest Hamas tunnel found yet in Gaza, some 400 meters from the Erez Humanitarian Crossing.

Until October 7, the Erez Humanitarian Crossing, operated by COGAT’s Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) for Gaza, served as an oasis of peaceful coexistence. The Erez crossing was the place through which 17,000 workers from Gaza crossed in every day to work in Israel and earn wages far higher than they could in Gaza. The adjacent Erez base was built with the sole goal of allowing for Gazan to be treated in Israel, but these were exactly the targets Hamas was looking for.

The IDF exposed Hamas subterranean tunnel system of attack tunnels built in the immediate vicinity of the Erez crossing. This massive tunnel system, splits into branches of tunnels, spans well over four kilometers (2.5 miles) and reaches only 400 meters (1,310 feet) from the Erez crossing.

This subterranean tunnel system was a project led by Mohammad Sinwar, the brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

"Without dismantling the Hamas tunnel network we can't dismantle Hamas," an IDF officer said.