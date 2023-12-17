Humanitarian aid convoy crosses into Gaza through Kerem Shalom border crossing

UN aid trucks will undergo necessary security checks before being directly transferred to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing

A convoy of 79 trucks carrying aid has entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom border crossing.

This delivery is the first to make way into Gaza from Israeli territory since the October 7 massacre, where the boarder crossing between the two was closed down.

The convoy's entry was confirmed by an Egyptian Red Crescent official.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1736391701906759882 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Israel greenlit the temporary dispatch of much-needed aid to Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing on Friday, in a decision aimed at addressing the urgent humanitarian situation.

COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry body overseeing Palestinian civilian affairs, announced the commencement of the aid transfer on Sunday, stipulating that UN aid trucks would undergo necessary security checks before being directly transferred to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing.