'Israeli govt decided to sacrifice remaining hostages'

Udi Goren, whose cousin was believed captured until it emerged he was murdered on October 7, has harsh words for Israeli authorities

Udi Goren's cousin Tal Haimi was murdered by Palestinian jihadists on October 7. His lifeless body was then hauled into the Palestinian enclave, with the family remaining ignorant of his fate until several days ago.

Speaking to i24NEWS on Sunday, Goren had harsh words for the Israeli leadership, saying it abandoned the hostages, making no effort to get them out of Gaza alive.

"I would like to ask Prime Minister Netanyahu if his government finally reached a decision to sacrifice the remaining living hostages," Goren said. "Are they completely willing to give up on them, relinquish all concern for their lives, of those people who they neglected and failed to defend on October 7."

"If Netanyahu's playing chicken with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar then what's on the line is the lives of the hostages," he added.

"If there is one thing we know for certain is that with each passing day more hostages die. A military operation does not bring the hostages back alive. It doesn't. Just look at the past week. We have learned that at least 10 people who have gone in Gaza alive, and it's documented, they are now dead."

"Everything the latest plan is reiterating is saying is that they don't care about the hostages."

"The military pressure brought Hamas once to the table," Goren said, suggesting Israel must try to resume the hostage deal that brought 110 of them home.