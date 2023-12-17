West Bank stabbing attack caught on camera

The attack took place at a gas station, and no one was killed. The reservist is in the hospital, and the terrorist apprehended

A Palestinian assailant stabbed a reservist at a gas station near the West Bank's Rantis checkpoint, leaving the victim moderately wounded.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) swiftly responded, apprehending the suspect shortly after the attack.

The security camera footage from the gas station reveals the harrowing sequence of events. The reservist is seen at the counter when the assailant rushes from behind, launching a sudden and violent attack, resulting in moderate injuries to the soldier.

In the footage, the attacker swiftly flees the scene, prompting the wounded reservist to give chase.

The IDF reports that the Palestinian suspect managed to escape immediately after the stabbing but was successfully captured by troops in the nearby town of Rantis. The quick response of the IDF played a crucial role in detaining the assailant and preventing further harm.

Following the attack, the injured reservist received immediate medical attention and was transported to the hospital for further treatment.