'Help' and SOS' signs were found during investigation into the IDF's accidental shooting of 3 Israeli hostages

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi addressed soldiers during a visit to the 99th Division, discussing the recent accidental shooting of three Israeli hostages by IDF troops in Gaza.

The incident claimed the lives of Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz, and Samer Talalka, who were mistakenly identified as a threat as they exited the building where they were held by Hamas.

Halevi acknowledged the severity of the incident, stating, "This was a very difficult and painful incident, but one that could very easily have not happened."

He emphasized the IDF's threefold mission in Gaza: dismantling Hamas, restoring security to residents of the Gaza border area, and recovering the hostages.

The IDF Chief revealed that after the shooting, troops discovered an "SOS" sign and the word "help" written by the hostages in Hebrew and English inside the building, indicating their attempt to communicate with rescuers.

During his address to soldiers, Halevi conveyed a stern message, saying, "You see two people; they have their hands up and no shirts. Take two seconds, and I want to tell you something no less important: if it's two Gazans with a white flag who come out to surrender, do we shoot at them? Absolutely not."

The incident has prompted reflection on the rules of engagement, and Halevi emphasized the need for a more cautious approach to avoid tragic mistakes in the future.