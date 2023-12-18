IDF announces death of 4 soldiers, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 126

Sergeant first class Liav Aloush, Sergeant first class Urija Baye, Master sergeant Etan Naeh, and Master sergeant Tal Filiba died in the southern Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday morning the deaths of four soldiers, three of whom fell in the same battle, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 126.

In addition to the three killed, the IDF disclosed that another special forces Duvdevan soldier was seriously wounded in the battle that took place in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant first class Urija Bayer, from Ma'alot-Tarshiha, 20, was a fighter in the Magellan unit, the special forces commando brigade. He died of his wounds after being severely wounded on December 14, in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant first class Liav Aloush, from Gedera, 21, was a fighter in the Duvdevan unit, the special forces commando brigade, and fell in battle in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Master sergeant (res.) Etan Naeh, from Kibbutz Sde Eliyahu, 26, was a fighter in the Duvdevan unit, the special forces commando brigade, and fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Master sergeant (res.) Tal Filiba from Rehovot, 23, was a fighter in the Yahalom unit, of the Combat Engineering Corps, and fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

IDF Spokesperson IDF soldiers who fell in battle on December 17, 2023

Over the weekend, three additional soldiers fell in the Gaza Strip, and a fourth on the northern front.