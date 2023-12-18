English
UNSC to vote on Hamas's hostages release, ceasefire | LIVE UPDATES

Jonathan Regev, Ariel Oseran and Matthias Inbari24NEWS Senior Correspondents
The UN Security Council to hold a vote over a resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza, release of all hostages, unifying Gaza and West Bank under the PA

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is scheduled to vote over long-awaited resolution regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

The current draft reportedly urges ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as well as release of all Hamas's hostages. Additionally, the document "stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority (PA)."

IDF announces death of 4 soldiers, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 126

IDF Spokesperson
IDF SpokespersonSergeant first class Liav Aloush (top-left), Sergeant first class Urija Baye, Master sergeant Etan Naeh (bottom-left), and Master sergeant Tal Filiba.
