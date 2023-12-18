The UN Security Council to hold a vote over a resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza, release of all hostages, unifying Gaza and West Bank under the PA

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is scheduled to vote over long-awaited resolution regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

The current draft reportedly urges ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as well as release of all Hamas's hostages. Additionally, the document "stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority (PA)."

