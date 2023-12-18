The document also suggests unity of the West Bank and Gaza under the Palestinian Authority

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is to hold a vote over long-awaited resolution regarding Israel's war against Hamas on Monday.

The draft reportedly urges for "urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip." It also calls for "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages."

Like some of the previous drafts, this version does not explicitly condemn Hamas's terrorism and only speaks against "all indiscriminate attacks against civilians."

Additionally, the document supports the two-state solution by "stressing the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority" (PA).

An unnamed U.S. source told Reuters that the United States delegation seeks to alter the language of the document. "We have engaged constructively and transparently throughout the entire process in an effort to unite around a product that will pass. The UAE knows exactly what can pass and what cannot — it is up to them if they want to get this done."

The negotiations regarding the wording of the document are reportedly ongoing.

AP Photo/Craig Ruttle Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Israeli envoy to the United Nations (UN) appealed to "those that call for a ceasefire and refuse to believe Israel is fighting for her very future": "There is no such thing as a 'humanitarian' ceasefire! What it should really be called is a 'Hamas-saving' ceasefire. We aren’t stupid. Stop hiding behind your suits and diplomatic wording."

"You don’t give a damn about Israel and her future. Nor do you care about the hostages. This is what I emphasized to the UN: this distorted resolution has one goal - to secure Hamas’ continued rule in Gaza! We will not let this happen."

The UN General Assembly earlier last week voted in favor of the ceasefire in Gaza. 153 member states support the non-binding resolution.

