IDF destroys terrorist infrastructure in Khan Yunis, Jabaliya

Israeli forces reported attacking 150 terrorist targets within 24 hours

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday stated that its troops carried out attacks against 150 terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip.

In Jabalya, the "IDF troops located 5,000,000 NIS worth of funds designated for terrorist activity inside a senior Hamas terrorist’s residence." The funds are said to have been discovered alongside weaponry.

The IDF also reported striking terrorist infrastructure hiding explosive devices, military equipment, and RPGs. "A cache of mortars and ammunition was also located in the basement of the structure. Terror tunnel shafts and launch pits in the area were also destroyed."

Additionally, Israeli aircraft on Sunday identified "a suspicious terrorist cell entering Hamas terrorist infrastructure in the Khan Yunis area. IDF ground troops then directed an IAF helicopter to strike and eliminate the cell."

A sniper was also stated killed in a compound in Khan Yunis in a separate incident.

The IDF naval forces also reported striking Hamas targets and supporting the ground operation along the coast of the Strip.

