IDF confirms intercepting over 100 drones, cruise missiles since start of war

The system is described as a 'sky picture' that synchronizes hundreds of aircraft, and the aerial threats, allowing Israel to thwart the long-range attacks

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Monday morning that over 100 long-range aerial threats, specified as drones and cruise missiles, were intercepted since the start of the war.

"From the beginning of combat, the air force's control system and combat system identify long-range threats and hostile targets," the IDF statement explained.

"The control system is constantly building a "sky picture" that synchronizes hundreds of aircraft in the crowded combat space, and as a defense against hostile aircraft and cruise missiles," the statement added.

From accurately identifying the threat, to targeting and the final use of force, ranging from ground-to-air and air-to-air interceptions, the IDF said it successfully thwarted numerous attempts to attack Israel with long-range cruise missiles and drones.

"The personnel of the control system together with the Air Force's combat system identified the targets, followed their trajectory and activated the air force, which includes fighter jets and other means to thwart the air threats," the IDF described the process.

Over the weekend, the IDF's Sergeant Major (res.) Yehezkel Azaria was killed in a drone attack originating from Lebanese territory that managed to reach Israel, and two other soldiers were wounded by the explosion.