Israeli security forces arrest 10, confiscate 50 vehicles in West Bank

Israeli security forces have arrested approximately 2,400 wanted persons across the West Bank since October 7

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Shin Bet and the MGB on Monday reported arresting 10 wanted persons in raids across the West Bank. 50 illegal vehicles are said to have been confiscated.

arrested ten wanted persons throughout Judea and Samaria and in the Bekaa and the Valleys division and confiscated over 50 illegal vehicles

40 vehicles were confiscated in the town of Beit Awa in southern West Bank in the Hebron Governorate.

Clashes were reported ruring the raid in the village of Aqabah in northeastern West Bank. "Terrorists threw explosives, threw stones and shot at the forces who responded with fire," read the statement.

"In the city of Jericho, terrorists shot and threw Molotov cocktails at the force. A terrorist who threw Molotov cocktails was hit by the gunfire."

The IDF forces are said to have returned fire in Jericho. Clashes were also reported in the Far'a refugee camp.

Since the beginning of Israel's war against Hamas, approximately 2,400 wanted persons have been arrested across the West Bank. About 1,200 are said to be associated with Hamas.

