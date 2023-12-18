IDF completes operation in Beit Hanoun in northeastern Gaza

Terrorists killed, infrastructure and tunnel shafts destroyed, according to the IDF statement

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday reported completing operation in Beit Hanoun in the northeastern Gaza Strip. Israeli military stated killing "many terrorists" as well as destroying their infrastructure and tunnel shafts.

Division 252 infantry, armor, engineering and fire forces "overwhelmed the Beit Hanon [terrorist] battalion while taking over command and control centers and terrorist outposts of Hamas, including schools and public buildings where tunnel shafts and many weapons were located."

IDF Spokesperson Hamas's weaponry, footage released on December 18.

Beit Hanooun's tunnel shafts are said to have been located "in the heart of the urban center between the city hall, a mosque, the soccer field and the kindergarten." The IDF also reported discovering the Hamas's training facilities and equipment in the same area.

During the operation, the Harel Brigade attacked a terrorist cell and directed an "Air Force aircraft that eliminated the terrorist squad."

IDF Spokesperson Tunnel shaft in Beit Hanoun area, footage released on December 18.

