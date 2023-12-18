IDF strikes near Hezbollah terrorist's funeral in southern Lebanon

Artillery fire also nearly hit a separate Hezbollah militant’s funeral further north the same day

An Israeli airstrike hit a building opposite a Hezbollah funeral procession in southern Lebanon on Monday, according to Lebanese state media.

The National News Agency reported an Israeli target near the funeral of Hezbollah fighter Hassan Srur in the town of Aita al-Shaab, just 40 yards from mourners.

The strike damaged an uninhabited structure without causing casualties.

Artillery fire also nearly hit a separate Hezbollah militant’s funeral further north the same day.

Tensions have flared along the Israel-Lebanon border since Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7th and the ensuing war in Gaza.

Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, claims its actions in solidarity with Palestinians. But Israel has undertaking widening strikes in Lebanon after rockets targeted its civilians.

Per unofficial tallies, Israeli strikes has killed 130 in Lebanon, predominately Hezbollah members but also some civilians and soldiers. Hezbollah confirmed three recent terrorist deaths without specifics.

With violence threatening regional conflagration, France’s Foreign Minister visited Lebanese leadership on Monday to help calming efforts.