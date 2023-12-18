Seinfeld visits Israel with family in show of solidarity amid war

Seinfeld landed in central Israel with his family, according to fellow passengers who spotted the star, as reported by Israeli media

Renowned Jewish-American comedian Jerry Seinfeld arrived in Israel on Monday in a display of support following months of bloody conflict between the country and Hamas in Gaza.

Seinfeld landed in central Israel with his family, according to fellow passengers who spotted the star, as reported by Israeli media outlet N12.

His trip comes as numerous Hollywood figures make pilgrimages to stand with Israel after the unprecedented October 7 attacks by Hamas that killed over 1,200 Israelis.

The iconic "Seinfeld" television creator joins actor Michael Rapaport, actress Debra Messing, and top music manager Scooter Braun in recent solidarity visits documented on social media.

On his popular Instagram page, Braun shared images from destroyed Israeli villages near Gaza. "There are no words for today's experience and the pain in this area," he wrote to 3 million followers.

Seinfeld himself declared staunch backing shortly after October's violence erupted. “I have loved the Jewish homeland ever since working on a kibbutz at 16,” he posted online. “My heart is broken by the atrocities, but we are strong in heart and soul.”

Israel has seen immense support from foreign Jewish figures as it continues military efforts to remove Hamas terrorist capabilities threatening its population.