Israeli prison system faces crisis as war-driven influx strains capacity

"We almost have run out of space for prisoners" warns several Israeli prison system planing officials

In the wake of the ongoing conflict with Hamas, Israel's prison system is grappling with a population increased by 3,000 inmates since the outbreak of hostilities.

The Israel Prison Service (IPS) issued a stark warning to lawmakers on Monday, highlighting the imminent risk of running out of space to accommodate the rising number of prisoners.

Lt. Col. Elyasaf Zakai, head of the IPS's Planning and Incarceration Branch, addressed the Knesset National Security Committee, expressing the critical situation. "We are very close to using up all the places for prisoners," Zakai stated, emphasizing the impossibility of indefinitely overcrowding prisons.

The latest data reveals a prison population of 19,372 as of last week, marking a surge of over 3,000 since October. This figure significantly exceeds the legal maximum prison population of 14,500 mandated by law.

Alarming conditions prevail within the prisons, with 84% of security prisoners currently confined to an area of less than three square meters, well below the legal limit. Additionally, 3,000 prisoners are compelled to sleep on mattresses on the floor due to the lack of beds.

This week, Israeli Supreme Court Justices are expected to visit these prisons and conduct a review after reports of overcrowding and difficult conditions.

Committee chairman MK Zvika Fogel (Otzma Yehudit) voiced serious concerns about the potentially perilous situation. "My biggest fear is that we will lose control over the prisoners in the prisons," he warned.

