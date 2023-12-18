UN peacekeeping chief warns Israel-Lebanon border at 'dangerous' flashpoint

"The situation now...it is tense. It is difficult, it is dangerous," said UNIFIL commander Aroldo Lazaro

The head of the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon warned Monday that the situation on the country's southern border with Israel remains perilous amid ongoing exchanges of fire between Hezbollah terrorists and Israeli forces.

"The situation now...it is tense. It is difficult, it is dangerous," said UNIFIL commander Aroldo Lazaro.

He spoke ahead of meetings with officials seeking to ease tensions between Israel and the Iran-backed group.

Lazaro highlighted the correlation between events in Gaza and increasing hostilities along the Lebanon border since the October 7th Hamas attack on Israeli civilians that ignited war in the region.

Ayal Margolin/Flash90 Smoke and flares during an exchange of fire between the IDF and terrorists from the Hezbollah organization on the border between Israel and Lebanon.

His UN observers are trying to "avoid miscalculations" that could trigger greater devastation, he noted. But clashes have only intensified of late, even as both sides traded blows for months.

According to unofficial reports, over 130 people have died on Lebanon's side from Israeli strikes, mostly Hezbollah terrorists but also some civilians and a soldier. Israel has seen both military and civilian casualties as well, the IDF has reported.

David Cohen/Flash90 Israeli security and rescue forces near the scene where an anti-tank guided missile fired from Lebanon hit Moshav Dovev, in northern Israel.

While alerting that Hezbollah now uses longer-range weaponry as Israeli planes strike through Lebanese airspace, Lazaro said exchanges had relatively declined the past three days.

The IDF has accused Hezbollah of firing rockets from locations just yards away from UN posts and schools.