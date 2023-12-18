The men, named as Yoram Metzger, Amiram Kuoer, and Haim Perry, say they are in poor health and fear being killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Palestinian terrorist group Hamas released a video on Monday showing three elderly Israeli male hostages pleading for their release.

In the video, the men ask Israel to help secure their release from captivity, asking their government, "do not let us grow old here."

The release of the video comes as Egypt and Qatar attempt to broker another hostage and prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas to halt fighting in Gaza.

The head of Israel's Mossad has met this week with Prime Minister of Qatar in Europe, and is expected to speak once again with the Qatari leader about a potential agreement later this week.

Mossad Director David Barnea speaks during a Conference of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), in Tel Aviv, on September 10, 2023.

However, a Hamas official said no exchange negotiations will occur until Israel stops its military campaign.

Hamas frequently publishes hostage videos to psychologically torment families and Israelis. The timing of this latest video's recording is unclear.