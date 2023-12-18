First commercial trucks enter Gaza since beginning of war

The private trucks arrived on Saturday and more came through on Monday, primarily carrying needed food supplies into the Palestinian territory

The United States announced on Monday that the first commercial trucks have entered Gaza since fighting erupted over two months ago between Israel and Hamas terrorists, joining existing UN aid flows.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the private trucks arrived on Saturday and more came through on Monday, primarily carrying needed food supplies into the Palestinian territory.

Miller called it a "critical step" in improving life for Gazans to see regular commerce resume, not just humanitarian assistance. He credited recent "intensive diplomacy" by the U.S. and partners for the developments.

Israel also reopened the Kerem Shalom passenger crossing into Gaza last week. But the US cautioned that while promising, current access remains insufficient to address dire needs.

Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid have entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing from Egypt

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and teams continue urging regional governments to further facilitate commerce and assistance into Gaza to relieve the battered civilian population.

Vital merchandise trade had been blocked since Israel sealed borders in response to Hamas attacks on October 7th.