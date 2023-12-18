Golani Brigade intensifies efforts in Shajaiya, a Hamas stronghold

Lt. Col. Yair Palai: "We are here, body and soul, and we will do everything until victory!"

In a determined push against the terrorist organization Hamas, Golani Brigade's combat team engaged in intense fighting in the Shajaiya battalion, achieving significant successes, reports an IDF spokesperson.

Multiple terrorists were eliminated, and over 10 tunnel shafts were destroyed during the operation.

The forces encountered challenges as they faced armed terrorists operating from civilian buildings, often using Gaza residents, including women and children, as cover.

IDF Spokesperson Weapons found by Golani Brigade in Shajaiya Gaza

Since the initiation of the conflict in the neighborhood, Golani forces have actively targeted and destroyed numerous tunnel systems, ensuring the safety and security of the area. The brigade's reserve engineering battalion played a crucial role, locating and destroying dozens of rocket launchers, some of which were disturbingly found in close proximity to schools and cemeteries.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1736788621267436008 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Commander of the Golani Brigade, Lt. Col. Yair Palai, expressed the gravity of the situation in the Shejaiya neighborhood.

He emphasized the brigade's commitment to cleansing the area of terrorists and eliminating means of terror.

He says, "we here will do everything so that the residents of the Otaf and the south return to their homes and so that Hamas does not rule Gaza anymore."

IDF Spokesperson Weapons found by Golani Brigade in Shajaiya Gaza

"The Golani Brigade has a long account with the Shejaiya neighborhood," said Lt. Col. Yair Palai. "We are here, body and soul, and we will do everything until victory!"