Golani Brigade demolishes Hamas monument commemorating 2014 killing of IDF soldiers

One of the dog tags on the monument bore the name of Oron Shaul, a soldier whose body has been unlawfully held by Hamas since the attack

Golani Brigade's 13th Battalion captured and demolished the 'Palestine Square' in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza City.

The square featured a monument erected by Hamas to commemorate an attack on an IDF tank during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, resulting in the death of seven soldiers.

Lt. Col. Yuval Mazuz, the commander of the 13th Battalion, delivered a strong message to Hamas, stating, "We are here, the 13th Battalion, at the place where the terrorist organization Hamas erected a statue glorifying the disaster that happened to the battalion during Protective Edge. We are sending a clear message to Hamas: Wherever such a statue is erected, we will come and destroy it."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1736832144041820214 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Hamas constructed the square and monument in the aftermath of Operation Protective Edge, intending to commemorate the destruction of the killing of all the soldiers inside.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1736829998290411570 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The monument depicted a fist punching through a tank holding three dog tags. One of the dog tags bore the name of Oron Shaul, a soldier whose body has been unlawfully held by Hamas since the attack.