5 million shekels ($1 million) found in senior Hamas member's home

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) uncovered a substantial amount of cash and an array of weapons during a raid on the Jabaliya home of an unnamed senior member of the Hamas terror group.

Two suitcases containing around 5 million shekels (over $1 million) were seized, marking the largest sum found in the Gaza Strip since the ground incursion began.

The IDF, withholding the identity of the Hamas member, revealed that in addition to the cash, troops discovered various weapons in the senior member's residence.

The sum of money discovered in this operation alone equaled the total amount found by the IDF in Gaza during the first month of the war.

According to the Defense Ministry, the funds recovered included Iraqi and Jordanian Dinars, as well as U.S. dollars, found in Hamas strongholds and the homes of wanted terrorists.

The revelation of substantial cash holdings in Gaza has raised questions about the funding sources of the terror group, contributing to its ability to increase strength and execute acts such as the October 7 massacre.

Adding to the intrigue, The New York Times recently published an investigative report asserting that Israeli intelligence possessed secret documents outlining Hamas's assets valued in the millions of dollars since 2018.

The report claimed that despite being aware of this information, the Israeli government did not take action.