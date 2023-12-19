2 Israeli soldiers declared killed, raising Gaza ground op toll to 131

Master sergeant (res.) Daniel Yacov Ben Harosh and Captain (res.) Rotem Yoseff Levy were killed in northern Gaza on Monday

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday released names of two soldiers killed in the ground operation during combat in northern Gaza. Their killings raise the ground offensive death toll for Israeli military to 131.

Master sergeant (res.) Daniel Yacov Ben Harosh, 31, was from the community of Alon in the West Bank. He fought with the 551st Brigade’s 6551st Battalion.

Cpt. (res.) Rotem Yoseff, 24, was from the community of Oranit in the West Bank. He served as a deputy commander of the Combat Engineering Corps' Yahalom unit.

The IDF earlier on Monday announced deaths of seven other soldiers. Three of them fell in the same battle.