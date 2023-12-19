Arab-sponsored resolution to be discussed at the UNSC calls for hostages release, ceasefire but abstains from explicitly condemning Hamas

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday is said to hold a vote on an Arab-sponsored resolution on Israel's war against Hamas. The document would call for immediate hostages release, ceasefire in Gaza as well as speak in favor of the two-state solution with both the West Bank and Gaza being run by the Palestinian Authorities (PA). The text of the draft does not explicitly condemn Hamas.

The UN's body was supposed to vote earlier on Monday but the procedure was postponed as the resolution supporters seek to avoid veto from the United States. Negotiations are reportedly ongoing.

