Jonathan Regev, Ariel Oseran and Matthias Inbari24NEWS Senior Correspondents
Arab-sponsored resolution to be discussed at the UNSC calls for hostages release, ceasefire but abstains from explicitly condemning Hamas

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday is said to hold a vote on an Arab-sponsored resolution on Israel's war against Hamas. The document would call for immediate hostages release, ceasefire in Gaza as well as speak in favor of the two-state solution with both the West Bank and Gaza being run by the Palestinian Authorities (PA). The text of the draft does not explicitly condemn Hamas.

The UN's body was supposed to vote earlier on Monday but the procedure was postponed as the resolution supporters seek to avoid veto from the United States. Negotiations are reportedly ongoing.

Two Israeli soldiers declared killed, raising Gaza ground operation toll to 131

IDF Spokesperson
IDF SpokespersonMaster sergeant (res.) Daniel Yacov Ben Harosh, Captain (res.) Rotem Yoseff Levy

Britain, France and Germany, strongly supported by the U.S., accused Tehran of violating UN resolution behind the 2015 Iran deal by illegally testing missiles, enriching uranium and sending UAVs to Russia

U.S. CENTCOM overnight reported Houthis attack in the Red Sea

