Egyptian negotiators report deadlock in hostage talks

Israel's demand that Hamas release young women led the jihadists to blow up the previous hostage deal and this reportedly remains a sticking point

Egyptian negotiators trying to faciliate a new hostage deal between Israel and Hamas reported difficulties in their efforts.

The Qatari New Arab outlet attributed the report to unnamed Egyptian officials who are in coordination with both Doha and Washington. The sources cited the jihadist group's demand for an immediate ceasefire as one of the main reasons for the deadlock.

This comes after reports that Mossad chief David Barnea, CIA director Bill Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met in Warsaw on Monday.

Also Monday, Gazan jihadists released a video showing three elderly Israeli male hostages pleading for their release. The men, named as Yoram Metzger, Amiram Kuoer, and Haim Perry, say they are in poor health and fear being killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1736994507776741536 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The public pressure in Israel to secure a deal that would see the release of 129 remaining hostages is immense. The previous agreement — which saw Israel release three terrorists for each Israeli hostage adbucted during the October 7 massacre —saw 110 Israelis released, mostly children and elderly women.

However, the big sticking point has been the release of young women, which Hamas refused and blew up the deal to avoid delivering, and it reportedly remains one of the biggest points of contention in the mediated talks between the Jewish state and the Palestinian jihadists.