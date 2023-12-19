'A hostage was held there': Gaza hospital director comes clean, says staffers at 'Hamas base' were fighters

Ahmad Kahlud admited he was enlisted into Hamas in 2010 in the rank of a Brigadier General.

The director of the Kamal Adwan hospital in Gaza came clean during his interrogation, saying the facility operated as a de facto Hamas base. Ahmad Kahlud admited to Shin Bet interrogators he was enlisted into Hamas in 2010 in the rank of a Brigadier General.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1737103076216156670 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Asked how many terrorists were there in the hospital, he said "There was a time that dozens of them hidden in the hospital, sometimes close to a hundred."