"Yotam wanted a better world without revenge," she told visitors who joined her in mourning the loss of her son

Israel remains shaken after 3 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were accidentally shot dead by IDF troops on Friday after escaping captivity.

Yotam Haim, 28, Alon Shamriz, 26, and Samar Fouad Talalka, 24 were gunned down while waving a white flag, having fled Hamas in Gaza's Shejaiya under combat conditions.

An IDF probe found rule of engagement violations, with Israeli military chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi admitting the conscripts made a mistake amid high-pressure Gaza urban warfare.

Slain hostage Yotam Haim's mother, Iris Haim, has said she feels no anger towards the soldiers during her son's mourning period.

Courtesy

Several troops said they didn't see the white flag during chaotic exchanges of fire. Findings are still incoming from the IDF's probe, and a decision on potential punitive measures has yet to be taken.