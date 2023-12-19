'Hamas video of my granddad is psychological terror. My message remains the same: bring them back'

Ofir Metzger tells i24NEWS his grandfather Yoram 'doesn't look good, he lost weight... We see that time is running out'

Ofir Metzger, whose grandfather Yoram, 80, was one of the three Israeli hostages shown in the Hamas video released on Monday, spoke to i24NEWS about the family’s battle to release him. Last month Yoram's wife Tami Metzger, 78, was released as part of a temporary ceasefire deal between the Jewish state and the jihadist group brokered by Qatar and Washington.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1737108619144188106 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On the one hand, getting a sign of life from their beloved grandfather came as a great relief, Ofir told i24NEWS. However, this was tempered by the 80-year-old visibly difficult physical condition and neglect, and by the concern for his life.

"He doesn't look good, he lost weight... We see that time is running out

Ofir said she knew the other two men who appeared in the video, the Metzgers' Kibbutz Nir Oz neighbors Amiram Kuoer and Haim Perry, and they "did not look good."

The video represents "psychological terror, like everything else that Hamas is doing," Ofir said, pointing out that it has not shifted her and her family's message.

"We have said the same thing since the very beginning and will keep repeating it until they are back, that they need to come back immediately. We need to return them as soon as possible because time is running out and over the past two weeks we heard more and more names of hostages who were killed, murdered by the Hamas. We don't want it to end like this.