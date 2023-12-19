Multiple Hamas facilities were destroyed including rocket manufacturing sites and tunnel complexes

The IDF said Wednesday that its forces have engaged and eliminated hundreds of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters during intense urban warfare in Jabalia, Gaza over recent weeks.

Around 500 additional terror suspects have surrendered to advancing IDF troops, according to spokesman statements.

Some were involved in attacks on Israel at the start of the conflict on October 7th.

Terrorists used schools, hospitals, and dense civilian areas to mount attacks and take cover, complicating IDF efforts to minimize collateral damage during strikes on enemy positions.

Multiple Hamas facilities were destroyed including rocket manufacturing sites and tunnel complexes.

The commander of IDF Division 162 leading operations characterized militant capabilities in northern Gaza as severely degraded. "Jabalia is not the Jabalia it used to be," Lt. Col. Itzik Cohen asserted in released statements.

"Thanks to the maneuver, we are operating in the heart of Gaza City with operational freedom, Division 162 will continue its operations in the Gaza Strip until the mission is completed."

He praised his forces' maneuverability and targeting accuracy achieved thus far while vowing ongoing pressure on Hamas strongholds in Gaza City.

Casualty figures could not be independently confirmed amid the ongoing combat in Jabalia.