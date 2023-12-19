"I will spare no effort on the subject and the demand is to bring everyone [home]," Netanyahu stated when asked if securing releases was achievable

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah met Tuesday evening with relatives of Israelis being held captive by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, reiterating resolute pledges to achieve their release.

The prime minister described freeing the hostages as a "supreme task," telling families he has personally dispatched Mossad chief David Barnea to Europe twice recently to advance negotiations.

"I will spare no effort on the subject and the demand is to bring everyone [home]," Netanyahu stated when asked if securing releases was achievable. He gave his word Israeli officials "don't stop" striving towards hostage liberation goals.

Miriam Alster/FLASH90

The premier's wife, Sarah, related her own overtures to international leadership spouses seeking humanitarian assistance.

“I pointed out that the kidnapping itself is a crime against humanity and I asked them to help us,” she said.

Top advisors in attendance highlighted that returning civilians trapped in Gaza remains an urgent national priority despite the ongoing ground war in the Palestinian enclave.